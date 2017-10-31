Police officers search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

One person is dead after a shooting near the University of Utah campus, police say.

The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert to students and staff to shelter in place. People on campus remained on lockdown hours later.

Salt Lake City police posted on Twitter officers are searching nearby Red Butte Canyon for 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

At least eight law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Salt Lake City police sergeant Brandon Shearer said officers weren't immediately releasing details on the victim.