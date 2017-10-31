Origin Energy's September quarter revenue is up one per cent on the preceding three months. (AAP)

Origin Energy's September quarter revenue is up one per cent from the preceding three months at $678.6 million, while production is steady.

The energy producer and retailer's revenue was, however, 58 per cent higher from the same period last year on account of the ramp-up at its Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project in Queensland and higher prices.

Production in the three months to September 30 was steady on the previous three months, at 89.1 petajoules, but up 20 per cent for the same period in 2016.