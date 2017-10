Cooper Cronk has again spoken about the ramifications his signing has on the future of Sydney Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce.

Pearce's future at the Roosters is under a cloud after the club on Monday confirmed the star recruitment of Cronk -- after he called time on his Melbourne Storm career -- on a two-year deal beginning next season.

"He probably has every right to be disappointed and upset," Cronk said in Kangaroos camp in Canberra on Tuesday morning.