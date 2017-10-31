Mitchell Pearce should stay at the Sydney Roosters, with recruit Cooper Cronk, and move to No.6, says NRL premiership-winning halfback Brett Kimmorley.

Kimmorley, who won a premiership with the Melbourne Storm as a halfback in 1999, said Pearce could thrive in a new role.

"You think about Trent Barrett being a big five-eighth, running five-eighth, Michael Morgan a running five-eighth," the former State of Origin and Test star told Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday.

"I think Mitchell suits that mould and it will free him up a little bit to get away from the team structure and become a great running five-eighth."

Kimmorley said that position would also help Pearce's development.

"Then when Cooper retires in two or three years time, Mitchell gets the team back and probably guarantees him another two or three-year contract," he said.

Kimmorley said he didn't think Pearce should be restricted to dummy-half or that he could be a bench player, but that Luke Keary could move from the No.6 jersey to the bench.

"Luke Keary could be player 14 on the interchange bench and come on for Jake Friend when they're a little bit tired and open the field up," he said.

Pearce's future at the Roosters is under a cloud after the club on Monday confirmed the recruitment of Cronk, after he called time on his Storm career.