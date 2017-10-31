Victoria will be the second state to get a safe heroin injecting room after the number of overdose deaths reached crisis levels.

MELBOURNE'S MEDICALLY SUPERVISED INJECTING ROOM

WHERE?

* Overdose hotspot North Richmond, at the local community health centre

DURATION?

* Two-year initial trial, starting June 2018, with the option for a three-year extension

OPEN HOURS?

* Seven days a week, at least 12 hours a day

HOW WILL IT WORK?

* Open to adult addicts

* Drugs not provided or dealt

* Only opioids permitted

* Methamphetamines and ice banned

OVERSIGHT

* A panel of health and community representatives, headed by former premier Jeff Kennett, will review and report

* First report due June 2019

WHAT ELSE IS BEING DONE?

* Room is part of a $87 million drug rehabilitation plan, including expanded treatment facilities

* Health Complaints Commissioner will get more power to crackdown on dodgy private rehabilitation officers

* Tougher penalties for heroin trafficking

* Consideration of compulsory treatment for adults with addiction and mental illness who pose a risk

SOURCE: VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT