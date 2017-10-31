MELBOURNE'S MEDICALLY SUPERVISED INJECTING ROOM
WHERE?
* Overdose hotspot North Richmond, at the local community health centre
DURATION?
* Two-year initial trial, starting June 2018, with the option for a three-year extension
OPEN HOURS?
* Seven days a week, at least 12 hours a day
HOW WILL IT WORK?
* Open to adult addicts
* Drugs not provided or dealt
* Only opioids permitted
* Methamphetamines and ice banned
OVERSIGHT
* A panel of health and community representatives, headed by former premier Jeff Kennett, will review and report
* First report due June 2019
WHAT ELSE IS BEING DONE?
* Room is part of a $87 million drug rehabilitation plan, including expanded treatment facilities
* Health Complaints Commissioner will get more power to crackdown on dodgy private rehabilitation officers
* Tougher penalties for heroin trafficking
* Consideration of compulsory treatment for adults with addiction and mental illness who pose a risk
SOURCE: VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT