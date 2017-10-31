Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has received a ceremonial welcome in Jerusalem ahead of meetings with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Malcolm Turnbull has paid tribute to battles past and present as he declared Australia and Israel's relationship more profound than ever in the face of Islamist terrorism.

The prime minister and his wife Lucy received a ceremonial welcome in Jerusalem on Monday night. They were greeted by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara.

The leaders embraced warmly before a performance of the two countries' national anthems.

"Malcolm, welcome both of you to Jerusalem," Mr Netanyahu said, recalling his February visit to Australia, the first by a sitting Israeli prime minister.

"I thank you for being part of our 'mishpacha' (family)."

Mr Turnbull said it was a "long schelp" from Australia but felt like he was home.

The two nations shared the values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law, which were now being tested by "militant Islamist terrorism".

"It is a threat to Israel, it is a threat to Australia, it is a threat to all who value and cherish freedom," he said.

The two leaders acknowledged the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba, which will be commemorated with a series of events on Tuesday.

Mr Turnbull described it as a pivotal moment in history, led by Australian horsemen, some on their own horses, as they helped liberate Palestine from the Ottoman empire.

"It was a great victory, the last successful calvary charge in military history and certainly one that rings through the ages," he said.

Mr Netanyahu labelled it the "gateway to the rebirth of the Jewish people" and one of history's most important events.

"(It) would not have been possible without the heroism and sacrifice of Australian troops who liberated this land from 400 years of Ottoman rule with tremendous courage," he said.

"It is forever etched in our memories."

The pair later held one-on-one and bilateral meetings, ahead of a private dinner with their spouses at Mr Netanyahu's residence.