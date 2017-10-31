The deadline for the closure of the Manus Island offshore immigration detention centre has arrived, but detainees are refusing to leave.

Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers are refusing to leave an offshore detention centre on Manus Island as food, water and power are cut off.

The utilities and provisions are due to be cut off on Tuesday as authorities prepare to clear the camp at the Lombrum Navy Base in Papua New Guinea.

Detainees fear they won't be safe at three other facilities they are meant to relocate to in and around the island's main town of Lorengau.

Extra PNG police have been deployed to the island after many locals threatened to use violence to stop the asylum seekers relocating.

Two of the three centres earmarked for the detainees are still not fenced or guarded.

PNG is also demanding Australia clarify its plans for people found not to be refugees, and refugees who are refusing to settle on Manus Island.

PNG Immigration Minister Petrus Thomas says Australia alone is responsible for finding third country resettlement options for refugees and returning non-refugees to their home countries.

Acting Prime Minister Julie Bishop insists Australia is working to find solutions.

The Lombrum centre was forced to close after the PNG Supreme Court ruled in April 2016 that Australia's detention of refugees and asylum seekers there was illegal and unconstitutional.