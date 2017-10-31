Alex Carey could be the ultimate Test bolter this summer, says Adam Gilchrist. (AAP)

Adam Gilchrist says whoever takes the gloves for next month's Ashes opener should be behind the stumps throughout the five-Test series.

Wicketkeeping icon Adam Gilchrist wants national selectors to pick and stick after making arguably their most important decision ahead of the Ashes.

Australia are on the hunt for players to fill spots No.6 and No.7 in their batting order for the five-Test series against England that starts in Brisbane on November 23.

Incumbent keeper Matthew Wade, former Test gloveman Peter Nevill and potential bolter Alex Carey are in the mix to be behind the stumps at the Gabba.

None of the trio were able to jump out of the blocks in the day-night Sheffield Shield opener, meaning the pressure will rise when the second round starts on Saturday.

Gilchrist says there are arguments for each of Wade, Nevill and Carey but the most important thing is that the winner of the selection showdown knows there will be some stability behind the stumps.

"Whoever they pick, they just need to give them a good run at it," Gilchrist told radio station SEN.

"Say 'we've got to settle here now'. Like they've done with (Matthew) Renshaw at the top of the order.

"He was untried and they threw him in there. He's had 10 or 11 Tests now ... not six or three Tests."

Former skipper Steve Waugh has previously expressed similar sentiments about the No.6 spot, saying the batsman should be given the entire summer to prove themselves.

Gilchrist pointed to the examples of Ian Healy and Rod Marsh, both among Australia's greatest stumpers.

"Heals got over there (on his maiden Test tour after limited first-class experience) and it was not dismissal to Rod Marsh, they all sort of said he was pretty steady at best with the gloves," he said.

"But they stuck with him and looked what champions they turned into.

"If the keeper gets in there and scores a few runs straightaway that is going to buy them a bit of time I suppose."

Gilchrist noted Nevill was unlucky to be axed last summer and that Wade could feel aggrieved if he was shown the door after keeping well on the subcontinent throughout this year.

"I'm hearing a big push for Carey," Gilchrist admitted.

"I'm starting to think it's more likely they might say: 'righto youngster, you're in.'

"I've got declare I've never seen him keep (live). I've seen a couple of highlights of his and he looks brilliant."