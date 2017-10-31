Tennis Australia have offered support to Bernard Tomic amid concerns about his wellbeing after a disastrous year on the ATP tour.

Tennis Australia have reached out to struggling firebrand Bernard Tomic but it remains to be seen whether he'll be gifted a wildcard entry to the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old's disastrous year has sent him plummeting to 145th in the rankings and if a wildcard isn't on offer he will be forced to compete for a qualifying spot.

"We've reached out to him from a health and wellbeing point of view, and it's obviously up to him to respond ... he's in a tough place right now," TA chief Craig Tiley said on Tuesday.