The peak unions body has declared the Registered Organisations Commission a "political organisation" and called on the federal government to withdraw proposed laws to boost its powers.

The ACTU's national executive passed a resolution says the ROC is "a political organisation operating to attack unions who represent the interests of working people", following the raid on two Australian Workers Union offices and a scandal over the leaking of raid details by Employment Minister Michaelia Cash's office.

"The ACTU ... resolves to demand that the Turnbull government should immediately withdraw the bills that it has in parliament that would give even more power to the ROC and further provide the minister with the opportunity to politicise the actions of government agencies," Tuesday's resolution read.