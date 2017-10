Woolworths has lifted first quarter food sales at its Australian supermarkets by 4.9 per cent in the 14 weeks to October 1.

The retail giant says the comparable sales growth was achieved despite increased deflation in fruit and vegetables.

Comparable sales at struggling department store Big W rose 2.9 per cent in the 14 weeks to October 1, which Woolworths says was driven by discounting and clearance activity.