An air strike by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed 21 people and wounded another seven in Yemen's northern Saadah province, witnesses say.

Wednesday's attack destroyed a hotel located near a market in Suhar region.

A witness told EFE that all the victims were men but did not clarify whether they were civilians or Houthi fighters, who according to the Arab coalition receive support from Iran.

Since 2010, the Houthi insurgents control Saadah, a province bordering Saudi Arabia.

The Arab coalition's military intervention in Yemen began in March 2015 in support of the government led by President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi and against Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sana'a and stretches of Yemen's west.