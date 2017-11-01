Hundreds of anti-Adani coal mine protesters are expected outside the Melbourne Convention Centre. (AAP)

Protesters are expected to target an international mining conference in Melbourne where controversial mining company Adani will talk about the Carmichael mine.

Protesters will picket outside a mining conference at the Melbourne Convention Centre where an Adani executive will speak about the controversial Carmichael coal mine.

Muthuraj Guruswamy, Adani's business development manager, will provide an update on the project to investors and mining executives from 60 countries at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon.

Protest organisers say hundreds of people from various environmental groups are expected outside the Melbourne Convention Centre to demonstrate against the Queensland mine, which they say will "wreck the reef, cook the climate and run roughshod over traditional owner rights".