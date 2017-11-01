Packaging giant Amcor is maintaining full-year profit guidance despite challenging conditions in the first quarter, CEO Ron Delia has told shareholders.

The company expects a hit of between 15 to 20 million euros to profit before interest and tax during the first six months of the financial year in its flexible packaging business, on account of rising raw material costs and weak performance across emerging markets, chief executive Ron Delia told shareholders at Amcor's annual general meeting.

In the rigid plastics business, first-half earnings will largely be in line with the previous year, Mr Delia said, while Amcor shares were down 2.7 per cent to $15.41 at 1143 AEDT.