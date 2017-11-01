Chadd Sayers says he's ready for an Ashes call-up should he be required. (AAP)

South Australian paceman Chadd Sayers remains hopeful a Test vacancy could open up during the Ashes series.

It was nothing personal but Ashes hopeful Chadd Sayers still took plenty of pleasure in adding Australian captain Steve Smith to his list of Sheffield Shield scalps.

The South Australian paceman sent a timely reminder of his talent when he had Smith trapped lbw for three in last week's pink-ball Shield opener against NSW at Adelaide Oval.

His handy figures of 4-82 and 2-22 weren't enough to prevent the Blues from claiming victory, but Sayers would be well aware that every wicket helps his case for Ashes selection.

He had been tipped to make his long-awaited Test debut in front of a home Adelaide crowd last summer but selectors instead went with Tasmanian seamer Jackson Bird.

Sayers' excellent Shield record in recent years suggests he deserved to feel aggrieved for being snubbed but the 30-year-old said he wasn't holding anything against Smith.

"He's only the captain, he's not a selector, so nothing personal," Sayers told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's a great bloke and I get on with him well.

"You've got to play hard against him and show him what you've got.

"To get him out like I did was good for my prospects of playing Test cricket, I guess."

Sayers and Western Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile are likely to be at the front of the queue if a Test pace vacancy arises.

Barring injury, the NSW trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are virtually guaranteed to partner offspinner Nathan Lyon for the first Test in Brisbane.

But there are enough question marks about speed demon Cummins' ability to last through the gruelling summer for Sayers to believe he will be in contention later in the series.

"I'm probably realistic and know that the big three quicks are probably going to get the first crack at it," Sayers said.

"I've just got to be fit and raring to go if there is an injury.

"I'd like to think I'd be in the mix of one or two (candidates)."

One of Australia's deadliest weapons when fit, Cummins will head into the Ashes with just five Tests to his name after enduring a litany of injuries during his career.

NSW teammate Daniel Hughes on Wednesday backed the 24-year-old to stand the rigours of a five-Test series.

"He's grown into his body now," Hughes said.

"He's done plenty of work on his body and I think he's ready to have a big summer."