The home side had far more chances than Qarabag in the first half but fell behind in the 40th minute when Spanish midfielder Michel rose to meet a corner and his header was too powerful for Jan Oblak to keep out.
Midfielder Thomas Partey equalised in the 56th minute with a thunderous long-range strike and Atletico were given another boost when Brazilian Pedro Henrique was sent off a minute later.
Yet despite laying siege to the visitors' area, the Liga side could not find a winner, while Atletico's Stefan Savic was sent off for a second booking in the 88th minute.
Diego Simeone's side, Champions League runners up in 2014 and 2016 and semi-finalists last season, are third in Group C on three points, five behind leaders AS Roma and four behind Chelsea.
(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)