Acting Prime Minister Julie Bishop is closely monitoring a deadly suspected terror attack in New York, urging Australians in the area to stay safe and contact their loved ones.

Several people have been killed and there are numerous injuries after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Centre memorial and hit several people.

"We are following this very closely and it is clearly an unfolding situation," Ms Bishop told the Seven Network on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this tragedy. The detail of it is still to emerge, but we will obviously keep people updated."

The New York City Police Department, in a post on Twitter, said that one vehicle struck another, then the driver of one of the vehicles "got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police".

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

"Australians who are in New York in the vicinity should follow the advice of local authorities and contact our consular hotline if they have any concerns," Ms Bishop said.

"Obviously if you're worried about friends or relatives or loved ones in New York, please make sure you try to contact them. If you are unable to do so then call our Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade hotline."