Batsman Daniel Hughes says he's ready in the event of a shock Ashes call-up at No.6 against England. (AAP)

NSW batsman Daniel Hughes looms as a potential bolter for Australia's No.6 spot ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Fresh from taking Ed Cowan's spot in the NSW side, Daniel Hughes has declared himself ready if he receives a shock Ashes call-up.

Hughes looms as a potential bolter for the No.6 spot in Australia's Test side after justifying his selection with a half-century in NSW's Sheffield Shield win over South Australia.

It would be a huge surprise if Hughes was picked ahead of Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Shaun Marsh or Marcus Stoinis for the first Test from November 23 in Brisbane.

But the 28-year-old is clearly rated highly by people who matter.

Australian skipper Steve Smith admitted he played a key role in the decision to pick Hughes ahead of 35-year-old Cowan, the leading Shield run-scorer during the 2016-17 season.

And Hughes was talked up by Smith and David Warner as a player of Test potential even before he notched a first-inningss 57 - second only to Warner's 83 - during last week's Shield opener.

Previously utilised as an opener, Hughes showed impressive composure with his ability to handle a pink ball which was still wreaking havoc when he came in at No.6.

The left-handed batsman will have the chance to press his case further when NSW host Western Australia beginning on Saturday at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.

"I'm ready," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm 28 now. I've been playing professional cricket now for six years and I'm more mature now.

"I'll never be more ready for an opportunity if I get it.

"It's a long list of guys for that No.6 spot for the first Test. It'll be interesting to see who they go with.

"These next two games are going to be crucial to see who gets picked."

Cowan has made no secret of his disappointment at being dropped but Hughes says there are no hard feelings between the pair.

"I actually got a text off him before the game," Hughes said.

"He said 'mate, I know it's been a bit of a circus the last week but I want you to know I wish you all the best and I hope you actually do go out there and score a hundred and put your name up in lights'.

"He's been fantastic amongst it and we get on really well."

With Josh Hazlewood set to join Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon after recovering from a side strain, NSW will have Australia's entire first-Test bowling line-up at their disposal.

Starc sent an imposing warning to England's batsmen when he ripped through the Redbacks for second-innings figures of 8-73 in a spell described by Hughes as phenomenal.