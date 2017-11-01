George Christensen won't say whether he would support a renewed push for a banking royal commission. (AAP)

Maverick Nationals MP George Christensen won't say whether he will cross the floor if the federal opposition pushes for a banking royal commission to take advantage of the government's thinned numbers while Barnaby Joyce is absent fighting a by-election.

"I'm not going to get involved with political games that others are trying to play, to say 'yes' or 'no' to a hypothetical that might come up while Barnaby Joyce is not in parliament," the Queensland MP told ABC radio on Wednesday.

Mr Christensen has previously voted with the crossbench when trying to get such an inquiry launched.