Mathias Cormann says Stephen Parry should have acted sooner about his citizenship doubts. (ABC/AAP)

One of the Liberal party's most senior ministers has criticised Senate President Stephen Parry who has been forced to resign after finding out he is a dual citizen.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says outgoing Senate President Stephen Parry should have acted sooner to confirm his dual citizenship.

Senator Parry confirmed on Wednesday he was a dual Australian-British citizen. His father was born in the UK.

The bombshell followed a High Court ruling that found five Australian politicians, including former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, were ineligible to sit in parliament because he was a New Zealand citizen.

"[Senator Parry] should have acted sooner, there is no question about that," Mr Cormann told ABC's 7:30.

RELATED 'Dignity and fairness': Brandis pays tribute to outgoing Parry after citizenship saga Attorney-General George Brandis has commended Senate President Stephen Parry for his service after he announced he will resign upon confirming he has dual citizenship.

Mr Cormann was also pressed by ABC presenter Leigh Sales on Wednesday night about whether the government would respond to calls to conduct an independent audit into the status of all federal politicians, especially given Mr Parry's stalled self-investigation.

The Finance Minister argued such a mechanism would lead to "less certainty".

"We need to be very careful about the consequences that would come from this [an audit]," he said.

"In the context of actually wanting to ensure that people can have confidence in the parliament, in the compliance of members of parliament with the Constitution, the most appropriate body to assess and adjudicate over any issues if and as they emerge in the High Court.

"Only the High Court can deliver a conclusive resolution in relation to any issues."

'Not something we anticipated': Brandis on Parry citizenship

The court found five politicians were ineligible including Mr Joyce, The Nationals' Fiona Nash, former Greens senators Larissa Water and Scott Ludlam, and One Nation's Malcolm Roberts.

Two others – Nationals' Matt Canavan and Nick Xenophon of the Nick Xenophon Team – who were also caught up in the saga were ruled eligible.

Section 44 of Australia's Constitution mandates candidates to the Parliament of Australia must not be a citizen or "entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen" of a foreign power.

Mr Joyce joined in the criticism of his Coalition colleague, Senator Parry, for not revealing he could be a dual-citizen as soon as he had doubts about his eligibility to sit in parliament.

"All I can say is the National Party, when we had doubts, we owned up straight away and went to the High Court," he told AAP just hours before Senator Parry confirmed he was a British citizen and was resigning.

"I think it's incumbent upon all people in parliament that have concerns, that they're to state them."