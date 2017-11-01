Nathan Coulter-Nile (C) will captain a WA XI side against England in two-day tour match at the WACA. (AAP)

Star allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile will captain a WA XI side against England in the two-day tour match at the WACA Ground.

Western Australian allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile will get the chance to push his case for an Ashes call-up in the two-day tour match against England at the WACA Ground.

With WA's best players tied up on Sheffield Shield duties, England this weekend will face a weakened WA XI side.

One familiar face in the squad is Coulter-Nile, who has been released from Shield duties to captain the WA XI outfit.

Coulter-Nile has been plagued in recent years by hamstring, shoulder and back injuries, and is still working his way back to full fitness.

The 30-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in last week's Shield win over Tasmania, snaring figures of 1-23 and 3-18, as well as scoring 42 and 52.

But given his injury history, WA are taking a careful approach with their star allrounder.

Instead of throwing him into the Shield match against NSW this week at Hurstville Oval, Coulter-Nile will line up against England in a match that only lasts for two days.

If Coulter-Nile impresses against England, it will drastically boost his chances of an Ashes call-up as Australia search far and wide for the best option at No.6.

Another Ashes contender - left-arm paceman Jason Behrendorff - will return to Shield duties against NSW.

Behrendorff, who has been struck down in recent seasons by back and leg injuries, has been rested after the Shield win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old showcased his potential with 4-21 against India last month in a T20 international. He can boost his case for Ashes selection with a successful Shield return against a star-studded NSW outfit.

WA coach Justin Langer said it was the right decision to play Coulter-Nile in the tour match.

"He hasn't played back-to-back first-class games since 2015," Langer said.

"We are mindful of this and want to ensure his return to this level of cricket is managed appropriately to give him the best chance this season.

"He is coping pretty well in his return from injury, but he is still building up to the levels required for consecutive first-class matches."

WA XI Tour Match squad:

Nathan Coulter-Nile (capt), Will Bosisto, Jake Carder, Tim David, Kyle Gardiner, Aaron Hardie, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Hobson, Calum How, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Mark Turner.

WA Shield squad:

Mitch Marsh (capt), Ashton Turner (vice-capt), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Simon Mackin, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Jonathan Wells.