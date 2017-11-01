The Dodgers have beaten the Astros to set up a deciding game seven in the World Series. (AAP)

Los Angeles have beaten Houston 3-1 at Dodger Stadim to level the World Series at 3-3 and set up a winner-take-all game seven.

Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent the twist-and-turn World Series to game seven, rallying against Justin Verlander to beat the Houston Astros 3-1.

A comeback win on Halloween night gave fans at Dodger Stadium a true treat and a chance for them to celebrate a first championship for their team since 1988 - the Astros are chasing their maiden title.

Yu Darvish will start for Los Angeles in Wednesday's winner-take-all game decider with Astros manager A.J. Hinch yet to announce his starter, with Charlie Morton or Lance McCullers Jr the most likely.