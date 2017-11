Shares in Domino's Pizza are falling after the Fair Work Commission terminated expired agreements under which workers were paid less than the award rate.

Shares in Domino's Pizza have fallen sharply after the Fair Work Commission terminated expired agreements with workers under which they were paid less than minimum award rates.

The ruling by the Fair Work Commission to terminate existing enterprise agreements by January 24 could add significantly to Domino's labour costs.

Domino's shares were down $1.62, or 3.5 per cent, at $44.97 at 1522 AEST.