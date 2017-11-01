Experts have called for a global ban on asbestos at the launch of the annual National Asbestos Awareness Campaign in Sydney.

The product has been banned in Australia for more than a decade but is still linked to the deaths of 13 people across the country every week because asbestos materials remain in one-in-three homes built or renovated prior to 1987.

Asbestos Education Committee founding chairman Peter Dunphy says the number of Australians with asbestos-related diseases is unacceptably high and vigilance is required to ensure home renovators - in particular - aren't put at risk.

He was speaking in Sydney at the National Asbestos Awareness Campaign which heard that in China, two million tonnes of asbestos fibres were sold every year, to be used in building products, children's crayons and even vehicle parts which were exported to Australia.