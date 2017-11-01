Sydney Kings NBL coach Andrew Gaze (C) has recommended his players stay away from social media. (AAP)

Coach Andrew Gaze is trying to keep his players in a Sydney Kings bubble and away from social media, as they aim to end their barren NBL run in Perth.

The Kings have lost their past 14 games in the west, last winning there almost 10 years ago.

Sydney have lost all 10 of their clashes at Perth Arena, heading into Friday's game at the imposing stadium.

"I don't think these guys have spoken about the history of the Kings in Perth, or the invincibility of them," Gaze said of his players.

The defending champion Wildcats are leading the ladder with a 4-1 record.

Sydney, down in seventh on 2-4, did win their last game at Illawarra. Next Sunday, they host the Hawks who are bottom of the NBL.

That win relieved some pressure on Gaze and his players, who had copped plenty of external criticism after four losses in their first five games.

"I personally haven't been exposed to it; I've personally shut down social media," Gaze said.

"I've tried to create within ourselves a Sydney Kings bubble where we worry about ourselves."

Gaze admitted it was hard to keep his players away from social media.

"I strongly recommend they stay right away from it," Gaze said.

"But I'm also realistic in understanding the reality of it for some of them. That's like saying you're asking me to to chop off my right arm - it's sometimes hard."

Gaze said there was a lot of justification for some of the criticism.

"Perhaps it doesn't need the vitriol or the way that some of it is expressed, but that's life and we get on with it," Gaze said.

"We do our best to try not to let that affect us."

Gaze was incredulous some of the keyboard warriors were speculating about the positions of Hawks coach Rob Beveridge and Melbourne United counterpart Dean Vickerman.

He described talk that either might be in danger of losing their job as stupid and idiotic.