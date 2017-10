A Sydney family of four were tied up and threatened by four men wearing Halloween costumes during a late night break in.

Four men dressed in Halloween costumes have threatened a family with a firearm and metal pole after breaking into their family home.

A man, a woman and two teenage girls were tied up and threatened by the four masked men at their Belmore home at about 10pm on Tuesday.

The men stole property and escaped before the family untied themselves and called police.