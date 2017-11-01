Hamas handed over control of the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt to the Palestinian Authority. Pictured is the Rafah crossing point. (AFP)

Hamas handed over control of the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday in a first key test of a reconciliation accord agreed last month, an AFP journalist said.

Nazmi Muhanna, the Palestinian Authority's top official for border crossings, formally received control of the Rafah crossing with Egypt from his Hamas counterpart.

At a separate checkpoint with Israel, an AFP photographer also saw Hamas installations being dismantled.

At the Rafah crossing, Palestinian and Egyptian flags were flying, with large pictures of Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Hisham Adwan, director of information at the Hamas crossings authority, told AFP that Palestinian Authority employees would resume full control of the border.

Related reading Fatah and Hamas: A decade of strained relations Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah struck a reconciliation deal on Thursday which president Mahmud Abbas called a "final agreement" to end their crippling decade-long division. Abbas hails 'final agreement' between Fatah and Hamas to end Palestinian split Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement Thursday on ending a decade-long split following talks mediated by Egypt in Cairo, with president Mahmud Abbas calling it a 'final' accord.

Under the Egyptian-brokered deal, the Palestinian Authority is due to take full control of Gaza by December 1.

The checkpoints had been due to be handed over by November 1 and were seen as a first key test of the strength of the reconciliation agreement.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007 when the Islamists seized control in a near civil war with Abbas's Fatah, based in the occupied West Bank.

A number of issues, including the future of Hamas' vast military wing, remain uncertain.

Multiple previous reconciliation agreements have collapsed.