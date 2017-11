The names of four new senators could be known within a week after the High Court sets in train the replacement process.

The High Court is set to instruct the electoral commission to conduct a special count after four senators were disqualified.

Justice Stephen Gageler will provide the instructions to the Australian Electoral Commission at a directions hearing in Canberra on Thursday.

The special counts, which could be held within a week, will replace senators Scott Ludlam, Larissa Waters, Malcolm Roberts and Fiona Nash.