Uluru, its significance and its history as a feature to be climbed by visiting tourists.

THE ULURU-KATA TJUTA NATIONAL PARK BOARD HAS BANNED THE CLIMBING OF ULURU:

* Uluru is considered sacred by the Anangu indigenous people and is listed as a world heritage site.

* The traditional landowners do not climb the rock and urge tourists not to.

* In 2010 the national park board, which has control over Uluru, committed to giving tourism operators 18 months notice before implementing a ban.

* The national park encompassing Uluru has around 300,000 visitors each year

* In the 1990s, 74 per cent of visitors would climb Uluru.

* That number was down to just over 16 per cent in 2015.

* The first records of people climbing Uluru date back to 1936, with the beginning of adventure tourism in the region.

* 36 people have died climbing the rock since records were first kept in the 1950s, the majority falling or succumbing to heat stress and dehydration.

* The last death was in 2010.