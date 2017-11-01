The future of House of Cards looks to be in doubt, with the current production of season six suspended following allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," said the companies in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday the companies announced that the sixth season would be the last for the series, which was currently in production in Baltimore.

In a statement, Netflix and MRC also said that they had sent executives to Baltimore on Monday to meet with cast and crew after actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed in an interview that Spacey had sexually assaulted him when Rapp was 14 years old.