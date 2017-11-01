Malcolm Turnbull only found out about Stephen Parry's dual citizenship issue on Tuesday while in Israel and says he's disappointed.

Malcolm Turnbull admits he's disappointed Stephen Parry didn't disclose his dual citizenship and potential ineligibility to sit in parliament.

But the prime minister brushed off the idea of auditing all federal politicians, insisting it was a personal obligation for every parliamentarian to ensure they are not in breach of the constitution.

"I'm disappointed Senator Parry didn't make public this issue quite some time ago. I learnt about it the same time as you did, on Tuesday," he told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday.