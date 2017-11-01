CBS says it's investigating a sexual harassment allegation against Jeremy Piven, the latest Hollywood figure caught up in a widening circle after dozens of women alleged they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar claims in posts on her Twitter account that the Emmy-winning Entourage star groped her on two occasions.

Bellamar alleged that one encounter took place in Piven's trailer on the Entourage set and the other occurred at the Playboy Mansion.

CBS, which airs Piven's new series, Wisdom of the Crowd, said in a statement that "we are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter."

A representative for Piven didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In an earlier interview with The Associated Press, Piven said he was glad people had come forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein and that he had never been in that situation.