Grieving South Korean film fans packed a Seoul hospital to pay their respects to actor Kim Joo-Hyuk who was dubbed 'Korea's Hugh Grant'.

Heartbroken South Korean fans of actor Kim Joo-Hyuk, dubbed 'Korea's Hugh Grant', gathered at a Seoul hospital on Wednesday to mourn his death in a car crash.

Kim Joo-Hyuk, 45, died on Monday from head injuries after his Mercedes crashed into an apartment wall and flipped over. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Kim, whose father was also a famous actor, made his debut in 1999 and quickly gained popularity for his roles in several romantic comedies, earning himself the nickname.

More recently he moved into grittier parts. He was named Best Supporting Actor at the Seoul Film Awards last week for his role in the movie "Confidential Assignment", in which he played the leader of an organised crime gang from North Korea.

Related reading Pamela Anderson's emotional tribute to Hugh Hefner as she breaks down over Playboy founder Thirteen-time Playboy cover model and actress Pamela Anderson has shared an emotional tribute with the world on Instagram after the death of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner. To be buried next to Marilyn Monroe: Seven facts about Hugh Hefner Hugh Hefner managed to combine Playboy magazine with his public playboy lifestyle to help bring in the sexual revolution of the 1960s, but here's some things you may not know about him.

"It is my first time to win a movie award," Kim said at the ceremony.

"It is as if my parents, who are in heaven, are giving me this award."

Several top celebrities went to pay their respects at a remembrance altar set up in the Seoul hospital where his body was taken.

Large arrangements of white flowers - the colour of mourning in Korea - lined the corridors, which were crowded with media and sobbing fans.

Kim's death was one of the most searched words on South Korea's Naver portal on Wednesday.

"He was one of those actors that made me smile. I still can't believe it," said one user.

"I thought he would become a veteran actor like his father, it's very sad. May he rest in peace," wrote another.

Kim was the 20th most searched terms on China's Twitter-like Weibo, as overseas fans also grieved his passing.

"Kim Joo-Hyuk was one of the very few South Korean actors I liked, my god," posted a Chinese commentator.