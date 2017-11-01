Defending Super League champions Leeds will play two games next season at Elland Road, with the first visitors to be Danny McGuire's Hull KR.

Champions Leeds will play two Super League games at Elland Road in 2018 with Danny McGuire's Hull KR the first visitors.

The Rhinos, whose Headingley home is undergoing redevelopment work, will welcome newly promoted Hull KR on February 8 for their first home game and host Castleford in March in a grand-final rematch.

Leeds are aiming to attract a record crowd for the homecoming of former halfback McGuire, who won eight Super League titles with the club.

"These two games at Elland Road will be fantastic occasions and our aim is to break the Super League regular-season attendance record with these events," said chief executive Gary Hetherington.

"I am sure Danny McGuire will get a tremendous reception on his return to the city for the Hull KR clash and our first meeting of next season against Castleford will be eagerly anticipated."

Leeds will begin their title defence on February 1 at Warrington in former St George Illawarra coach Steve Price's first game in charge of the Wolves, with 2017 table-toppers Castleford visiting St Helens the next night.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Hull host Huddersfield, cross-city rivals Rovers entertain Wakefield, Wigan head to Salford and Catalans Dragons face a trip to Widnes.

Wigan and Hull will make history when they meet in Wollongong in round two, while Leeds are expected to travel to Melbourne for the World Club Challenge the following weekend as Super League takes a break.

Wakefield and Castleford will launch the Easter weekend on Thursday, March 29, with the Hull derby and Wigan's annual clash with St Helens taking centre stage on Good Friday.

Super League executive director Roger Draper said the Magic Weekend would return to Newcastle for the fourth consecutive year.

"We have a first ever Super League game in Australia and we welcome back Hull Kingston Rovers to the competition following their promotion from the Championship."

Toronto Wolfpack will play the first 11 matches of their debut season in the Championship away from home as the Canadian club upgrade Lamport Stadium.

The Wolfpack, who won promotion from League 1 in their inaugural campaign, start the year with a tough trip to relegated Leigh.