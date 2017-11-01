The prime minister has commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba. (AAP)

The charge of the Australian Light Horse regiments at Beersheba 100 years ago took "incredible courage", Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

The desperation and daring of the Australian Light Horse regiments who charged six kilometres into live fire at Beersheba 100 years ago was an action that defied the expectations of the Turkish and German soldiers they defeated.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says while the charge at the Battle of Beersheba in World War One was called "mad" at the time, it turned out to be a brave and heroic action that "turned the tide of history".

Leaders and dignitaries from Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Turkey were among the 2500 people gathered on Tuesday at what is now known as Be'er Sheva in Israel, to commemorate the centenary of the cavalry charge.

At the service Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the Australians for "ending 400 years of Ottoman rule in one great dash," paving the way for the state of Israel.

He also thanked "the families of the brave Aussies and Kiwis who fought and died here", bringing cheers from the audience, which included relatives of the soldiers who fought in the campaigns.

Amomng those laying wreaths at the end of the poignant, respectful, sombre and at times funny service were some of the 100 men and women to later re-enact the famous charge in which 31 Australians and many horses died.

The audacious Beersheba charge secured vital water sources and boosted Allied morale.

It inspired two movies and continuing national pride.

1350 Australians died in the Middle East campaigns of WWI and Mr Turnbull said their feats would never be forgotten.