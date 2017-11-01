Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls has trotted out a 2015 campaign promise to duplicate the Sunshine Coast rail line if elected.

Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has promised to duplicate the Sunshine Coast rail line, a project previously flagged by both sides of politics, if the LNP wins the state election.

The Liberal National Party has promised to commit $300 million to Stage One, duplicating 17km of track between Beerburrum and Landsborough, with an additional $300 million to come from the federal government.

"The LNP started work in our government to get the plans running, in fact made a commitment in the 2015 election campaign," Mr Nicholls told reporters in the Caloundra electorate on Wednesday.

The project was earmarked by former Labor Premier Anna Bligh in 2008 and by the LNP at the 2015 poll, with the most recent calls for its expansion coming from One Nation's state leader Steve Dickson.

The 40km track between Beerburrum and Nambour is currently a single line track, with Mr Nicholls saying there are plans to complete the duplication to Nambour in future.