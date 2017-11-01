The Liberal Party will fill the position of Senate president if it becomes vacant, says former minister Eric Abetz.

Liberal senator Eric Abetz says the position of the Senate president will be filled by his party, not the Nationals.

Nationals senator John "Wacka" Williams has expressed interest in the position, as president Stephen Parry seeks advice on whether he is a British citizenship by descent and therefore disqualified from parliament.

However, Senator Abetz said while Senator Williams was a "very good friend" the position would be filled by a Liberal senator.

"I would say to Wacka, I will vote for him on one condition, that he joins the Liberal Party party room. I don't think he will, so Wacka won't be able to be in the race," Senator Abetz told Sky News on Wednesday.

"This is a Liberal Party position, it always has been and always will be."