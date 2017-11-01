Signout
  • File image of Donald Trump (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Images
02
 1/
02
Video
1/
Audio
President Donald Trump said he had ordered more robust 'extreme vetting' of travellers coming into the United States following the first deadly attack in New York blamed on terror since the September 11, 2001 strikes.
Source:
AFP - SBS Wires
1 HOUR AGO  UPDATED 54 MINS AGO

"I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" Trump tweeted.

The president's attempts at banning travellers from several mainly Muslim nations have been met with successive legal challenges.

His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

Meggie Palmer reports from downtown Manhattan as police investigate New York's deadly vechicle attack.

Related reading
'A lot of blood, people on the ground': New Yorkers describe horror of truck attack
Witnesses have described seeing a ute being driven into pedestrians, with students from a nearby high school reportedly filming the attack.
Belgian and five Argentinians among New York attack victims
Five friends from Rosario in Argentina are among the people killed when a pickup driver mowed down pedestrians and cyclists in New York.
New York 'act of terror': Eight dead as truck rams into pedestrians on Halloween
US law enforcement officials have reportedly named a 29-year-old suspect who drove a rented utility vehicle down a New York City bike path, killing eight people.

Advertisement