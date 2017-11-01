The lawyer of the husband and cousin of Australian woman Gabrielle Maina who was shot dead in Kenya says they've been released because of a lack of evidence.

The lawyer for the estranged husband of a NSW woman shot dead in Kenya says a police investigation has failed to find any evidence he or his cousin were involved.

Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna and his cousin John Njuguna Waithira were arrested in connection with Gabrielle Maina's murder in the capital of Nairobi on October 24.

But they were released without charge overnight by a magistrate.

"In this particular instance, the police have done the investigations and they have not seen any link," their lawyer Wilfred Nderitu told reporters in Nairobi.

"I'm not blaming them for having started with that as their first port of call, particularly in view of the fact that there was a strained marriage between him and his late wife."

Ms Maina, a 40-year-old school teacher, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorbike while walking near her home in the suburb of Karen on October 19.

Ms Maina and her husband were separated at the time she was killed. They have two young sons.

She was reportedly awarded a restraining order against her husband in April this year.

Police had been granted a seven-day extension for the detention of the two men in order to gather more evidence. Both maintained their innocence.

Mr Nderitu said previously his client had not been in the area at the time of Ms Maina's death.