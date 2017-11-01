The SA government has criticised the opposition for not allowing the budget bill to pass the upper house.

The opposition has no excuse for delaying South Australia's budget any longer, Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis says.

The Liberal opposition has indicated it will pass the wider budget measures bill in parliament's upper house, but only if the controversial bank tax is removed.

But the treasurer says that isn't good enough and goes against 160 years of parliamentary convention.

"The Liberals publicly announced their position on the budget measures bill four months ago, so there is no reason to delay this vote further," he said on Wednesday.

"The state government cannot and will not separate out any part of the budget bill."

But opposition treasury spokesman Rob Lucas said governments was wrong on the question of convention and had amended budget bills in the past.

"How do you spell hypocrisy?," he said.

SA's proposed bank tax was included in this year's budget and only applies to the big banks in a bid to raise about $360 million over the next four years.

The banks have argued the levy is unfair, will deter investment and hit confidence.

But the government said this had been proven wrong with investment up and unemployment down.

Debate on the budget measures bill, including the bank tax, was expected to resume in the upper house on Wednesday.