NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been mobbed and heckled by protesters on her way to unveil a portrait of herself northwest of Sydney.

Dozens of protesters lined the entrance to the Hawkesbury Gallery on Wednesday voicing their opposition to the slated destruction of the Windsor Bridge.

They could be heard chanting outside the gallery as Ms Berejiklian unveiled the portrait.