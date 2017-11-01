New Zealand has remembered its fallen at the Battle of Beersheba centenary in Israel.

Israel owes its creation it part to the daring New Zealand heroes fo World War One, the commemoration of the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba has been told.

The New Zealand Mounted Rifle Brigade captured the heavily-fortified hill of Tel el Saba on October 31, 1917, clearing the way for the now-famous Australian light horse charge on Beersheba later that day.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a special New Zealand ceremony on top of the hill now known as Tel Be'er Sheva there was plenty of courage that day, in the actions that helped Israel become the nation it is today.

"It was made possible because of these heroes," he said on top of the windy hill where the Kiwi soldiers fought and died, overlooking the plains to Beersheba in Israel's southern Negev desert.

It was a smaller and more intimate ceremony than the earlier joint Australian and New Zealand ceremony at the commonwealth cemetery in Beersheba, which was also attended by Mr Netanyahu and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The New Zealand ceremony was held among the trenches of the heritage-listed site where 300 Turks dug in before the mounted rifles captured the hill.

Eight New Zealand Mounted Rifle Brigade men died and 26 were wounded.

New Zealand's Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy said the victory at Beersheba boosted morale and prompted the nation to take a greater role on the world stage.

New Zealand has been a great supporter of Israel since 1948, she said.

"We are fundamentally committed to Israel's right to live in peace, " Dame Reddy said, to applause.

From 1916 to 1918, the Anzac mounted division helped secure the Suez Canal and to drive Ottoman forces from what was then known as Palestine, the Transjordan and Syria.

It cost 1470 casualties, including 543 dead.

The official party at the centenary was led onto the site by a Maori warrior and the NZDF Maori Cultural Group. Along with the national anthems, there were speeches and a waiata.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremonies at the the Ramleh War Cemetery and Jerusalem War Cemetery to honour New Zealand soldiers, on November 2.