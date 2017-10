In this still image taken from video, police and ambulances respond to report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center in New York on Oct 31 (AAP)

New York City police were investigating reports of gunfire in lower Manhattan, and one person has been taken into custody, police officials said.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The incident took place near the West Side Highway, police spokesman Ahmed Nasser said.

Police incident on west side of chambers street after series of rattling POPS. Hope all are safe. pic.twitter.com/C0mZYU7l1D — bill tsapalas (@btsapalas) October 31, 2017

More to come