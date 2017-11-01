Carles Puigdemont won't seek asylum in Belgium but Spain's legal system has been politicised. (AAP)

The sacked president of Catalonia won't seek asylum in Belgium but says the Spanish state's legal system has been politicised.

The sacked president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont - who is facing charges of rebellion and sedition in Spain - says he is not applying for political asylum in Belgium.

Speculation had been rife that Puigdemont, the former head of Catalonia's separatist government, might be in Belgium to make an asylum application, after a junior minister floated the idea over the weekend.

"This is not a Belgian question," Puidgemont told reporters during a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday. However, he also said that his rights were likely better guaranteed in Belgium than in Spain.

"We are European citizens, there is free movement," he said, adding that he and his team were free to "go anywhere in Europe".

"We are not here illegally," he stressed.

Puigdemont travelled to Belgium on Monday, after the Spanish state prosecutor's office announced charges of rebellion, sedition and misappropriation of funds against him.

"I am here because [Brussels] is the capital of Europe," he said, accusing the Spanish justice system of being politicised.

The Spanish state was suffering from a "serious democratic deficit".

Leading figures from the European Union have repeatedly refused to get involved in the crisis, referring to it as an internal Spanish matter that needed to be resolved on the basis of the Spanish constitution.

Puigdemont, who referred to himself as the "legitimate president" of Catalonia, told reporters that he will respect the results of fresh regional elections scheduled for December 21.

The elections were called by the central Spanish government as it took over the powers of the regional government and dissolved the Catalan parliament, following a disputed independence referendum in Catalonia that Madrid had declared illegal.

While he accused the Spanish state of being responsible for violence, chaos and aggression in the spiralling political crisis, he repeated his call for dialogue.