Sam Querrey couldn't get it together in Paris and will miss the ATP Tour Finals. (AAP)

Strike Sam Querrey's name from the list of players who can grab one of the final two places open at the ATP Tour Finals in London.

Sam Querrey's slim chances for a spot in the ATP Tour Finals ended at the Paris Masters as the American lost 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Filip Krajinovic.

Californian Querrey stood provisional 11th going into his second-round match with the Croatian, and is now out of contention.

The last two places for the eight-man field at the ATP Finals in London from November 12 will be decided this week at Bercy.

Still chasing a possible spot is Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who was later facing Nicolas Mahut of France.

Already qualified into the year-end field are Paris top seed Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, German Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov.

Chasing for the next position is Belgian David Goffin, who stands ahead of Carreno Busta, while Kevin Anderson, Juan Martin del Potro and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga all likely have to win the Paris tournament to qualify.

The first round wrapped up as Briton Kyle Edmund staged a comeback to beat Russian Evgeny Donskoy 5-7 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 in a struggle lasting for almost two and a half hours as the pair combined for 22 aces.

Spanish veterans Feliciano Lopez and Fernando Verdasco both advanced.

Lopez defeated Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 while Verdasco dispatched young Russian Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (8-6)

Diego Schwartzman, finalist this month at Antwerp against Tsonga, stopped Serb Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-4 while local Adrian Mannarino schooled Spain's former top 10 regular David Ferrer, the 2012 Bercy winner, 6-2 6-4 in just over 90 minutes.

Pablo Cuevas of Uurguay beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4 6-2, Portugal's Joao Sousa sent out Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 7-5 and Croatian Borna Coric defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-4.