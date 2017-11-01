Facebook, Twitter and Google are set to face a grilling from the US Senate's investigation into how Russia exploited their services to sway the US election.

Lawyers from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google are to face two days of questions from US politicians during hearings on how Russia allegedly used their services to try to sway the 2016 US elections.

The US Senate's crime subcommittee is the first of three congressional committees to hold hearings on Russia.

At stake for the Silicon Valley companies are their public images and the threat of tougher advertising regulations in the United States, where the technology sector has grown accustomed to light treatment from the government.

US Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters on Tuesday he is waiting on the companies to explain how they were misused.

He had "serious questions for Facebook" in particular.

Facebook, the world's largest social network, added fuel to the debate on Monday when it told Congress in written testimony that 126 million Americans may have seen politically divisive posts that originated in Russia under fake names.

That is in addition to 3000 US political ads that Facebook says Russians bought on its platform.

Google and Twitter have also said that people in Russia used their services to spread messages in the run-up to last year's US presidential election.

Russia rejects the claims.

Facebook and Twitter are dispatching their general counsels, Colin Stretch and Sean Edgett, to appear before the crime subcommittee on Tuesday, while Google is sending its director of law enforcement and information security, Richard Salgado.

Facebook and Twitter have taken steps toward self-regulation, saying they would create their own public archives of election-related ads and also apply more specific labels to such ads.

Google followed on Monday, saying it would create a database of election ads, including ones on YouTube.