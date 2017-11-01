Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George had 20 points in his side's win against Milwaukee Bucks. (AAP)

Team effort sees Oklahoma City Thunder past the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA while Indiana, Phoenix and the Lakers also enjoyed wins.

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were met with little resistance in their 110-91 NBA win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the reigning NBA MVP didn't take it to the hoop himself, he found Steven Adams in the paint for an easy bucket. Other times, Paul George got his hands on the ball for a three-pointer

"Russ, Russ pushes the tempo," George said. "Nobody can push him from the paint, and we're getting wide open looks."

George scored 20 points, Westbrook had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Carmelo Anthony scored eight of his 17 points in the pivotal first quarter.

"We really moved the ball well and we generated high-quality shots," coach Billy Donovan said.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on nine-of-14 shooting but the NBA's scoring leader spent much of the first quarter on the bench with two fouls.

No other Buck scored in double figures.

"When we play the grown-ups, we've got to be ready, and we weren't," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said

"They played the grown-ups tonight."

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points to lead a balanced Indiana offense and help the Pacers to a 101-83 rout of the Kings.

The Pacers (4-3) scored the first nine points and built a 55-30 lead at the half.

Indiana second-year forward Domantas Sabonis, coming off a personal-best 22 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday, had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He finished with a career-high 16 rebounds in addition to 12 points and five assists.

Rookie guard De'Aaron Fox led the Kings (1-6) off the bench with 18 points.

Devin Booker scored 32 points, Mike James added 24 and the Suns rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Nets 122-14.

D'Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Hollis-Jefferson had 21 for the Nets, who've lost three straight after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday at home.

In the day's final game Los Angeles LAkers eased to a 113-93 win over Detroit Pistons.

Julius Randle had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers who had seven players contribute 10 points or more.

Andrew Bogut had four points and four rebounds in his eight minutes.

Tobias Harris and Reggie Jackson both had 18 points for the Pistons.