Visitors to Uluru may be banned from climbing the landmark rock by traditional owners who are meeting in Darwin.

The Uluru-Kata Tjuta management board will discuss permanently closing the climbing route on Uluru on Tuesday, with figures showing only 16 per cent of visitors made the climb during its open times between 2011 and 2015, The Northern Territory News reports.

The closure is possible under the terms of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Management Plan 2010-2020, if the proportion of climbers falls below 20 per cent, or if the board believes people will continue to visit the sacred site without being able to climb.