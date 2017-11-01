There is a push for young women to be better educated about all forms of contraception, not just the pill and condoms.

One-in-five young Australian women have had an unplanned pregnancy, according to a national survey.

The Galaxy Research survey of 1000 women aged 18 to 27 - commissioned by pharmaceutical company MSD Australia - found the incidence of the "stressful" event increased with age.

About a quarter of all women aged 22 to 27 who were surveyed said they had fallen pregnant unintentionally, compared to only 1-in-20 women aged 18 to 21.

The pill and condoms were the most popular contraception being used by the women.

A leading family planning expert said the high number of unintended pregnancies reflected the priorities of young women and greater awareness of other contraception methods was required.

"What suits you when you're 18 may be different to when you're 25 and different to when you're 36 and women can stay on the same thing whereas there may be ... something that will suit them better," Dr Deborah Bateson, Medical Director of Family Planning NSW said.

While just over one third would welcome an unplanned pregnancy, most said they would find it more stressful than losing their job, all their life savings or breaking up with their partner.

Buying a home (71 per cent) and travel (68 per cent) were the top life priorities among the women surveyed , only 13 per cent wanted to have children in the next three years.

Dr Bateson says women needed to have open discussions about contraception with their GP.

She says alternatives like an IUD could be a more suitable option for many because once inserted they last for many years.

"Contraception is a very personal decision that women should make with their doctor based on their health, future goals and lifestyle," she said.