The Commonwealth games on the Gold Coast have lost a star attraction with Olympic 400 metre sprint champion Wayde van Niekerk to undergo knee surgery.

South Africa's Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk will miss next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast after suffering a serious knee injury in a celebrity touch rugby match.

The 400-metres Olympic and world champion has travelled to Vail in the United States for surgery after he suffered medial and lateral tears of the meniscus, as well as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 25-year-old will undergo six months of rehabilitation in Vail, Doha and South Africa, his management company confirmed, which will rule him out of the Commonwealth Games.

Following the retirement of Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt, Van Niekerk is keen to compete in the 100 and 200 metres as well as the 400, but will now have to put those plans on hold.

"I was looking forward to competing in the 100-metre and 200-metre events in Gold Coast, and participating at the (South African) national championships in March, so this is unfortunate timing," Van Niekerk said on his management company's website.

"But this is sport and these things happen. I trust that the team I have around me, including the medical professionals, will make this process as smooth as possible.

"I have faith that, God willing, I'll be able to race again later next year. Full recovery is going to be crucial, so I'll be patient, but I will work as hard as I can to get back on the track as soon as possible."